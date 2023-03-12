UFO Gaming Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $36.59 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UFO Gaming token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UFO Gaming has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

