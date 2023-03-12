UFO Gaming (UFO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $36.93 Million

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UFO Gaming has a market cap of $36.93 million and $3.06 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UFO Gaming token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming’s launch date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

