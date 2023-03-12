UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.67 and its 200-day moving average is $106.61. The company has a market cap of $842.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $126.78.
UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
