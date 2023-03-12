UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.67 and its 200-day moving average is $106.61. The company has a market cap of $842.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $126.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Further Reading

