Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Tops $58.33 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $58.33 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000918 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,905.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.11 or 0.00550631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00157169 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00053735 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004006 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19951705 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,315,153.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.