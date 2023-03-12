Ultra (UOS) Tops One Day Volume of $1.34 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $61.50 million and $1.34 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,306.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00539954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00155505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00037005 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00052209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000686 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003737 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19951705 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,315,153.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.