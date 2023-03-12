Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the February 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Umicore Trading Down 1.9 %

UMICY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,266. Umicore has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

Get Umicore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Umicore from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.