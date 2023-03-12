Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

NYSE UNP opened at $196.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

