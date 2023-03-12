United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Update

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the February 13th total of 31,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Transactions at United Security Bancshares

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $28,715.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,362.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.64. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.