United Services Automobile Association Acquires 1,712 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.1% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $181.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.81.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

