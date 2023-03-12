United Services Automobile Association Buys 1,585 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,799 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average is $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

