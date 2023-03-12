United Services Automobile Association Has $74.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
VOO stock opened at $354.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
