United Services Automobile Association Has $9.92 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research stock opened at $478.82 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $574.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $484.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

