United Services Automobile Association Lowers Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $21,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $135.81 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $171.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $139.02.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

