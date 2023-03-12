United Services Automobile Association Purchases 4,301 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $63,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.31 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

