United Services Automobile Association Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $5,248,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 24.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Danaher Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of DHR stock opened at $239.75 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.12 and a 200 day moving average of $263.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
