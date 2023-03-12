United Services Automobile Association Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.22 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

