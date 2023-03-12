United Services Automobile Association Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,079,000 after buying an additional 262,548 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

