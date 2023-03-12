United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UUGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.90) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 990 ($11.90) to GBX 1,010 ($12.15) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $24.74 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

United Utilities Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

