Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the February 13th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Univec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNVC opened at $0.02 on Friday. Univec has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Univec

Univec, Inc engages in the provision of specialty pharmaceuticals and mental health services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Ownings Mills, MD.

