Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 207,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 2.4 %

Universal Logistics stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $458.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after purchasing an additional 139,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth about $2,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

