Unizen (ZCX) 1-Day Volume Tops $506,965.39

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Unizen token can now be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $17.57 million and $506,965.39 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience."

