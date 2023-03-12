Unizen (ZCX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $16.79 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, Unizen has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $16.79 million and $444,583.80 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00442082 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.37 or 0.29881819 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

