USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $619,592.09

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $93.44 million and $619,592.09 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,905.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.11 or 0.00550631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00157169 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00053735 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000918 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

