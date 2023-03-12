Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Up 55.5% in February

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the February 13th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 367.0 days.

Vallourec Price Performance

VLOUF opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

