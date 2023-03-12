Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,317,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,212 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 5.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned about 4.81% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $247,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,603,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 839,591 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 147.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 948,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 564,895 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $75.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.