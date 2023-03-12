Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, March 14th

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 14th.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of IVOV stock opened at $154.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $177.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average of $157.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVOV. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

