Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $193.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

