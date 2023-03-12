Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 699.5% from the February 13th total of 155,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance
Shares of VBLT stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
