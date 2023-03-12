Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 699.5% from the February 13th total of 155,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

