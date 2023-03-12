Velas 24 Hour Volume Hits $873,149.28 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $49.92 million and approximately $873,149.28 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00070855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00053497 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023445 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000902 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,424,701,577 coins and its circulating supply is 2,424,701,575 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

