Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Realty Income by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,188,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,930,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.79%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

