Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 955 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SYF opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

