Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. United Bank grew its stake in Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 21.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.