Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,835 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,170,000 after purchasing an additional 799,633 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $59,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on DLR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

NYSE DLR opened at $102.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 89.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average is $106.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

