Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,773 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,649,723,000 after buying an additional 1,141,324 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,382,000 after buying an additional 141,735 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.8 %

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $12.10 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

