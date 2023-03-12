Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,104,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 540.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 38.5% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,105.71.

Cable One Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CABO opened at $643.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,576.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $750.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $807.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $425.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.84 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Stories

