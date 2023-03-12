Verge (XVG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $633,602.03

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $46.03 million and $633,602.03 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,362.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00347892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00017343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00087375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.40 or 0.00668061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.16 or 0.00537350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004470 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,832,825 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

