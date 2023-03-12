Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDGL stock opened at $241.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.86. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $315.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by ($0.37). As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,489 shares of company stock worth $20,414,070 over the last 90 days. 29.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MDGL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

