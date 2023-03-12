Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,422 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 104,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Avnet by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avnet by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.36. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

