Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $236,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after buying an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,005,000 after buying an additional 679,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

See Also

