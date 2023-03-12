Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,259 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.10.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $213.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.29 and a 200 day moving average of $238.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

