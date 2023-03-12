Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,820 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 53,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 19.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $216.14 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $406.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.06 and a 200-day moving average of $207.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.