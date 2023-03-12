Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.