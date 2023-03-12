Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VET. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.40.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

VET opened at C$18.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$17.49 and a one year high of C$39.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.70.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

About Vermilion Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.