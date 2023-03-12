Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VERX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Vertex Stock Performance

Vertex stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. Vertex has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,349,345.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,570.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 62,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,171,025.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,853,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,946,964.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,349,345.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,570.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,591 shares of company stock worth $4,682,831. 46.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tensile Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vertex by 624.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,799,000 after acquiring an additional 281,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 717,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vertex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 108,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

