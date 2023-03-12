Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 9,825 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,018,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,131,000 after purchasing an additional 249,568 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 100,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,680 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

