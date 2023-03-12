Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 278 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.09. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $110.70.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

