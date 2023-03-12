Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,771 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $540,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,412,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,568,615,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $540,202,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,568,615,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock worth $1,637,193,192. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.