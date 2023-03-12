Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $6.89 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 140.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,878 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.