Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 235.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 70,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

