Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after buying an additional 797,652 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after acquiring an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $137.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.